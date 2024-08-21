Singaporean dies of heart attack after playing badminton in JB

Joseph Tan and his wife had gone to Johor Bahru for a game of badminton at an event on Sunday (Aug 18), but sadly, he never made it back to Singapore.

Tan reportedly died after suffering a heart attack following the game. He was 43.

Tan was a grassroots leader in Singapore as well as an active volunteer in the community for many years, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday.

His wife, Cai Qinyi (transliteration), told Shin Min that Tan had gotten to know of the international organisation Toastmasters in 2022 and joined several groups across the globe so as to brush up his skills in public speaking.

He had also recently joined the Johor Bahru toastmasters club as a member and was invited to join in their family day event on Sunday.

"He was very excited and said he hadn't played badminton in a long time. We set off at 6am and played two games before he went to shower," said Cai, 43.

When Tan did not emerge from the shower room after some time, Cai went to check on him and saw Tan passed out on the ground. His friends helped to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before medical aid arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. A heart attack was reportedly identified as the cause of death.

Tan's body was transported to Singapore on Monday.

In a Facebook post the same day, Member of Parliament for Punggol West Sun Xueling paid tribute to Tan, describing how his passing "was a shock to all who knew him".

Wrote Sun: "He was young, loved his wife deeply and was a good man.

"He volunteered at MPS regularly, mentored children, and joined us in various activities to help the lower income. He spoke directly, sometimes offending others, but he had a good heart.

"We are doing what we can to bring him home quickly."

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/helloxueling/posts/pfbid0bowdNmzX1gj9f85vFi9yE5Z1s7abh2WmWd1eCH3AC9suL9LpozFVPpK441NVZ7Atl[/embed]

Shin Min also reported that Tan, inspired by his experience with Toastmasters, had set up a training company last year with two friends.

A post by the Anchorvale CC Toastmasters Club on Facebook which mourned his passing indicated that Tan was its club president.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/anchorvalecctoastmasters/posts/pfbid0wCokGFmBDZTk1Lf8veECXDzTVR6qiHtceRLkdX8j29YtgNGNZzPr26prt1yzXkwvl?[/embed]

In the interview with Shin Min, Cai also shared that her husband had undergone first aid training to use an automatic defibrillator and administer CPR, skills which he'd put to good use several times in his life to save others.

"He may have saved the lives of around five people, but I was helpless when it came to his," said Cai despondently.

Giving insight into Tan's helpful nature, Cai, who works as an administrative personnel in a polytechnic, fondly recalled how the couple used to volunteer their time in the community every week as newlyweds.

Even when she was ill, Tan brought her to the community club so he could take care of her while still fulfilling his volunteer duties.

"He helped out in the MP's meet-the-people sessions and as a result many residents recognise him and often find him to resolve their problems. I believe he will still continue to help others in a similar way on the other side," she said.

