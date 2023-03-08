Singaporean dies in Johor after van crashes into 10-tonne lorry

A 57-year-old Singaporean man died in a road accident in Mersing, Johor, on Tuesday (March 7).

Another man was seriously injured when their Nissan van crashed into a 10-tonne HINO lorry at Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang, reported Bernama news agency.

Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene, said Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad.

Md Shash Mohd Said, 60, was seriously injured. It is not stated in the report if Mr Shash is a Singaporean.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification.

The lorry driver, Mr Muhamad Fazli Bahri, 48, was unhurt, Mr Zainuddin said in a statement.

The victim's body was handed over to the police, while the injured victim was taken to Mersing Hospital.

Mr Zainuddin said his team were alerted to the accident at 11.53am on Tuesday. A fire rescue tender and nine personnel were deployed to the scene.

He added that special rescue equipment was needed to extricate the two men, who were trapped in the van.

He also said that the victim was confirmed dead by Malaysia's Ministry of Health officials.

ALSO READ: Malaysian man travelling to Singapore killed in car crash; police say CCTV at scene not working

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.