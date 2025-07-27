Singaporean doctor faces new charges for allegedly filming hundreds of coworkers in Melbourne hospital toilets

A Singaporean doctor in Australia accused of secretly filming colleagues in hospital toilets is now facing five additional charges, including producing intimate images, using an optical surveillance device, and refusing to assist police investigations.

Ryan Cho, 27, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 25), where Victoria police revealed they had uncovered over 4,500 intimate videos of at least 460 victims allegedly recorded between 2021 and 2025, Australian news outlets reported.

The videos were reportedly organised into folders by victims' names and workplaces, and involved staff at three major Melbourne hospitals — the Austin Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Court documents alleged that the majority of victims were female medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, reported ABC News.

The footage, which was said to have been captured in toilets and showers, depicted victims in vulnerable positions.

Some videos were allegedly filmed in homes, reported Nine News.

Cho, a permanent resident in Australia who graduated from Monash University in 2022 after arriving in the country in 2017, has had his medical registration suspended.

According to ABC News, he was first charged earlier this month with stalking and using an optical surveillance device, after a nurse discovered a phone in a mesh bag in a staff toilet at the Austin Hospital. The phone was believed to be recording at the time.

Subsequent investigations found similar recording setups across multiple hospital toilets.

Upon Cho's arrest, police seized two mobile phones, a laptop, a hard drive, removable hooks, and several white mesh bags.

Police said he has refused to provide passwords to his devices, which reportedly contain thousands of images.

Cho was denied bail and is due to return to court in November.

