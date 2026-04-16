Singaporean donates blood 345 times after life-saving transfusion post-accident

For some, the thought of injections can be daunting — let alone donating blood regularly.

For one man, it became a way of giving back after he received a life-saving blood transfusion following a serious accident years ago, and he has since donated blood more than 345 times.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 15), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung shared how this generous donor, who wished to be known only as Ang, has remained committed to blood donation for decades.

The minister said Ang, despite not having donated blood for over a year due to a low blood count, still visited the blood bank every month to check if he was eligible to donate.

"Today, at the 80th Anniversary of the National Blood Programme, Ang's blood count met the threshold. See how happy he was!" said Ong, adding that an award was also presented to Ang for his dedication to blood donation.

The event, organised by the Health Sciences Authority and the Singapore Red Cross, marks 80 years of the National Blood Programme and honours individuals who have donated blood at least 250 times.

The minister shared that while he had intended to donate blood during the event, he was found to be ineligible after a medical interview.

"I was going to join Ang to donate blood. But during the interview with the doctor, she found out that I did an endoscopy recently, which disqualified me. Another day then!" Ong said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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