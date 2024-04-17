Singaporean driver crashes in Malacca, mother-in-law killed

A family's late-night drive in Malacca took a tragic turn, resulting in the loss of a family member.

A 50-year-old Singaporean man was behind the wheel, and his 46-year-old wife, six-year-old son and 82-year-old mother-in-law were also in the car, reported Lianhe Zaobao

The family was driving in Kampong Ayer Paabas, Malacca at about 12.50am on Monday (April 15), when the man suddenly lost control of the car, swerved onto the next lane and collided with an oncoming car.

Five people – including the 59-year-old driver of the other car – were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital, said Alor Gajah police chief superintendent Ashari Abu Samah in a statement.

The Singaporean man's mother-in-law sustained serious injuries and died at the hospital at about 4am on the same day, while he suffered injuries to his hands.

His wife complained of abdominal and chest pain, and his son had injuries on his face.

The extent of the other driver's injuries is not known.

The police is investigating the accident.

