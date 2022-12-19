Singaporean driver endures 16-hour jam to Ipoh, netizens joke he could have gone to Europe

Driving from Singapore to Ipoh should only take around seven hours or so.

But one Singapore family ended up taking an arduous 16 hours to get there, all due to the mad traffic jams leading up north.

Sharing their experience in a TikTok video, one of the passengers, who goes by the username Bbd0nut, said they left home at 6am on Friday (Dec 16).

However, at the 7.47am mark, they said in that video that they had not even reached customs, presumably Tuas Checkpoint.

A second update revealed that some 12 hours later, they were still in the car heading towards Ipoh.

The driver could be seen munching on some snacks and in the backseat, a child was tucked away in a baby car seat.

Even after the sky turned dark at 7.41pm, the family could be seen still stuck in traffic.

Bbd0nut did not reveal what time they eventually reached Ipoh.

While the travel time was double the usual seven hours, several netizens were not surprised.

One commented that this was "normal", while another theorised the jam was due to the ongoing school holidays.

Others said the family should have left home much earlier instead of at 6am.

Some even said that the family could have flown to Europe or New York in that 16 hours.

The total flight duration from Singapore to Germany, for example, is around 13 hours.

Jams aplenty

Thanks to the school holidays, traffic at the borders haven't been the smoothest.

Just last weekend, several people found themselves stuck in traffic for hours at the Tuas Second Link.

One netizen shared that he had not reached the Malaysian checkpoint even after a three-hour wait.

He also witnessed a group of people walking along the side of the road to get to Johor including a father carrying his daughter.

During the June holidays, another man took seven hours to drive from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

Three of those hours were spent at the Second Link and he even had time to enjoy some putu mayam on the car's bonnet with his friend.

