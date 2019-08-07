Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia

Tan Hock Lai was fined after being caught switching the licence plate on his vehicle at a petrol station in Johor Baru.

A Singaporean man who was seen switching vehicle licence plates on his gold BMW 320i in May this year has been fined RM8,000 (S$2,620).

Tan Hock Lai, 44, pleaded guilty in court in Johor Baru on Monday (July 8).

The incident took place at around 7.30am on May 18 at a petrol station in Gelang Patah, Johor, about a 10-minute drive from the Tuas Checkpoint.

He switched his original licence plate SLX27E to one bearing the registration number SKD2777C, which is registered to a Hyundai Elantra.

The act was captured on video by another Singaporean driver, who posted screengrabs on Facebook that same afternoon. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante also carried the post, which went viral.

Tan's BMW was caught speeding on a Malaysian highway around an hour after he was seen switching licence plates, but the RM150 summons was issued to the Hyundai vehicle instead.

Tan was found to have violated Section 108(3)(f) of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987.

According to the Act, offenders face a fine of at least RM5,000 and not more than RM20,000, or a jail term of not less than a year and not exceeding five years, or both.

According to Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper China Press, Tan admitted to the charge when it was read out in court.

Pleading for leniency, Tan said that he had been unemployed since January this year and had been under a lot of stress. He submitted his medical reports in court, China Press reported.

