Singaporean driver tailed by car in JB, says it was the 'scariest 10-min chase' of his life

It's always important to stay vigilant while driving in another country, especially if you're doing so in the wee hours of the morning.

One Singaporean man, who goes by the name Naz Bart Morningstar on Facebook, can count himself lucky that he was paying attention to the road while in JB recently.

In hopes of spreading awareness among fellow travellers, Naz took to Facebook on Monday (Nov 7) to share his experience of how he was tailed by another car in JB on the same day.

Naz recounted how he had been driving alone up north along a highway at Iskandar Puteri when he noticed a white car with three people following him.

A one-minute dashcam footage he uploaded showed the white car speeding ahead of him, and then slowing down to tail him.

At several points, the white car could be seen cutting in front of his vehicle, and every time he sped up, the white car could be seen trying to close the gap.

Describing it as the "scariest 10-minute chase", Naz shared that he then quickly called his Malaysian cousin for help while he was driving.

His cousin then urged him to not stop his car as "this is not an ordinary speed chase", explaining that the driver in that car may be trying various "tactics" to make Naz stop, and may be intending to harm him.

Naz was also advised to head to a police station but as he was unsure where the nearest one was, he arranged to meet his cousin at a coffee shop with plenty of human traffic.

And true enough, as he approached an area with more traffic, the white car mysteriously abandoned the chase and exited into one of the side roads.

"To my loved ones and friends, if this happens to you, remember, do not stop. Either go to the police or to a crowded area," urged Naz.

AsiaOne has reached out to Naz for more details.

Car stolen in Malaysia

While Naz was thankfully not hurt or robbed during the chase, another Singaporean was not as lucky when he drove into Malaysia.

In July, Damien Yeo had parked his car at SkyAvenue shopping mall at Genting Highlands but when he returned the next evening, the car was gone.

After five days, the police found his car in a condo in Selangor.

To avoid detection, the thief had pasted large stickers on the car and also removed the Singapore-registered car plate. Additionally, some of the car parts were dismantled by the thieves and the vehicle's black car wrap had been torn off.

All in all, this operations executive reckoned that over $8,000 worth of parts and valuables have been stolen from this vehicle.

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.