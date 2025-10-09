Singaporean driver warns of 'nightmare' JB car wash with 'aggressive' workers

A man who visited a car wash in Johor Bahru has warned other drivers against patronising the business, calling it a "nightmare".

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (Oct 8), the man, believed to be Singaporean, is heard saying that the establishment's staff refused to do a "normal wash" for his vehicle.

The short clip then shows three employees confronting the man, with one of them repeatedly asking him what his problem was and why he was filming.

The video has over 431,000 views and nearly 8,900 likes as of Thursday.

The Singaporean driver claimed that one of the employees had refused to wash his car as he had rejected the "water wax treatment", which was a pricier service.

He also claimed that the staff member had said that because they did not get enough customers that day, they would only do a "water wax treatment" and no "normal wash".

The driver added that when he tried to leave, the employees became aggressive and even pulled on his car door to stop him from closing it. They also demanded he delete the videos he took of the place.

AsiaOne has reached out to the driver for more information. The JB car wash has no contact information online.

Negative reviews on Google

The car wash in question has a one-star rating from 12 reviews on Google, most of which accuse its employees of pushing expensive services onto customers and having a poor attitude when rejected.

One review said that a staff member applied polishing compound on his car bonnet despite being told to stop.

Another review called the business dishonest and rude.

A similar incident allegedly occurred at the same business in September this year, where staff tried polishing a car without permission and left scratch marks on its hood.

