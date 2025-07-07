Singaporean drivers rack up over $17k in fines for VEP violations in 5 days

Singaporean drivers who were caught without a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) racked up RM57,000 (S$17,200) in fines within five days of full enforcement, according to Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ).

They incurred 190 traffic summonses during this time, added the department.

A total of 1,767 vehicles were inspected and 94 warning notices issued since enforcement stepped up on July 1, JPJ's director for Johor state Azmil Zainal Adnan told Malaysian news agency Bernama on July 6.

"So far, VEP enforcement at the land checkpoints has proceeded smoothly," he said.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said on June 4 that Singapore-registered vehicles entering the country without a valid VEP from July 1 will be fined RM300 (S$91).

Earlier on July 1, some 55 JPJ officers were stationed outside Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex at midnight, pulling over Singapore-registered cars without a VEP tag and writing the drivers up.

Surge in VEP applications

Leading up to July 1, there was a surge in VEP applications from Singaporean motorists.

Snaking queues were seen at VEP registration and installation centres in Johor Baru and Singapore.

On June 30, dozens of drivers crowded the TCSens VEP enquiry centre at Danga Bay, which has since begun operating 24 hours daily to handle the demand, reported The Straits Times.

[[nid:719674]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com