Singaporean family arrested at Selangor bungalow for growing and selling cannabis

On June 25, a Singaporean family was arrested in Selangor, Malaysia for allegedly growing and selling cannabis.

Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said on June 28 that the suspects consisted of a 58-year-old man and his two sons aged 25 and 31, who entered the country under the guise of running a perfume business, Bernama reported.

The trio was nabbed during a raid at a luxury bungalow at roughly 10pm.

“During the raid, we found eight cannabis trees and 23 bottles containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 398 grams,” Mohd Zaid said.

Drugs seized were estimated to be worth a total of RM19,900 (S$6,440).

PHOTO: Facebook/Polis Daerah Kajang

At a press conference, police told reporters that they also seized planting tools such as ultraviolet lamps, oxygen tanks, coolers, booster fans, and heat lamps found at the location.

Mohd Zaid said: “Investigations revealed the three Singaporean men purchased the seeds from a United States-based website and spent nearly four months cultivating the plants and selling the leaves online.

“They would find buyers via social media and courier the leaves to them.”

The three suspects were distributing the drugs in Malaysia and had plans to distribute the drugs to neighbouring countries.

All of them are remanded till June 30 and one tested positive for cannabis use.

