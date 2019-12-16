Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak in Thailand resort

(Left) A photo of the family of three with police officers.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

A Singaporean family of three has been found unconscious at a resort in Thailand after gas leakage in their room.

According to the Bangkok Post, the incident occurred at a resort on Phu Thap Boek in tambon Wang Ban of Lom Kao district at about 9 pm on Wednesday, 11 December.

The name of the resort which has yet to be revealed is located about six hours by vehicle from Bangkok.

Family switched on gas water heater to shower  

The family with their 10-year-old son had checked into the resort at 6 pm. 

Once they came into the room, they decided to turn on the gas-fired water heater before taking a shower as they were feeling cold. 

A while later, a friend of theirs knocked on their door to invite them for dinner to discover the trio to be unconscious. 

The family was immediately rushed by bus to the Ban Doi Nam Phiangdin national park unit where rescue workers gave them first aid and oxygen.

An ambulance then took them to Somdet Phra Yupharat Lom Kao Hospital where the mum recovered first, while the other family members were kept on close watch.

As of Friday, 13 December, according to Singapore-based digital news provider Today, the family has been discharged from the hospital.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

