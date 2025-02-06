Singaporean footballer Khairin Nadim earns move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela

Lion City Sailors winger Khairin Nadim has secured a move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela on a one-and-a-half-year deal.



The 20-year-old will feature primarily for Vizela’s under-23 squad, while being closely monitored by the first-team coaches.



Khairin could make his debut on Feb 25 when Vizela’s under-23s take on Benfica B.



“Playing in Europe has always been my goal, and I’m happy to be able to realise this dream," Khairin said. "I’m not just representing the Sailors, but also Singapore as a young player here."



Khairin was once the youngest debutant in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), when he played for the Young Lions in 2020 at 15 years and 298 days. The record is now held by Nathan Mao, who debuted at 15 years and 5 days for the Sailors in 2023.

Khairin still holds the record as the second-youngest Singaporean to score in the SPL, netting against BG Tampines Rovers at 16 years and 194 days.

The Sailors signed Khairin when he was 17. Technical director Luka Lalic praised Khairin for being "technically gifted, quick to find solutions in tight spaces, and adept at beating defenders with pace and natural flair."



"I’ve heard very good things about Khairin Nadim," Vizela sporting director Toni Dovale added.

"That proved to be the case in his trials with us, and we’re excited to see how far his potential can take him.”



Vizela’s first team currently compete in Liga Portugal 2, where they sit eighth in an 18-team league.

The only Singaporean to play for a Portuguese top-flight club is Nur Muhammad Asis, who signed a deal with Estrela da Amadora in July last year.



Other Singaporeans active in Portuguese football include former Sailors midfielder Matin Ilhan and teenagers Aymann Aris and Krishav Ram.

