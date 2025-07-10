Singaporean fugitive nabbed in Thailand for alleged drug trafficking, turned over to CNB

A 50-year-old Singaporean man who was on the run for suspected drug trafficking was nabbed by Thai authorities on Saturday (July 5) and subsequently handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on July 9.

In a statement released the same night, CNB said that the man had been out of Singapore since July 27, 2023, and that it had reached out to its foreign counterparts for information on his whereabouts.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man for his suspected involvement in supplying drugs to associates for their subsequent trafficking and sale in Singapore.

His involvement was uncovered during CNB's investigation into a drug trafficking case in July 2024.

The accused in that case was a 64-year-old Singaporean at the time of arrest, and he faced a charge for trafficking about 4,990g of cannabis mixture. Monies amounting to more than $1,000 was also seized from him by CNB for suspected money laundering offences.

The 50-year-old man will be charged in court on July 10 for drug trafficking offences related to the case, said CNB.

It has also commenced money laundering investigations against him.

CNB added that with help from the Anti-Scam Centre of the Singapore Police Force and financial institutions, it was able to freeze accounts amounting to more than $242,000 which were believed to be linked to the man.

Suspect discovered in Pattaya, followed to Bangkok

According to the Bangkok Post, Thai authorities had found the suspect hiding in Pattaya after acting on information from the CNB.

Pol Maj Gen Panurat Lakbun, secretary-general of the Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), told media that the man was then followed to Bangkok.

On July 8, ONCB posted on its Facebook page stating that the suspect was nabbed at a resort in Bangkok along with two Indonesians, believed to be his accomplices. They added that CNB had issued a warrant for his arrest in May 2025.

