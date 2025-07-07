Singaporean gets surprise help from Malaysian police after flat tyre

We may be from different countries, but a flat tyre, it seems, is a common plight that we can all sympathise with.

A Singaporean tourist who had a flat tyre was able to receive assistance from Malaysian police at Johor Bahru (JB), according to a Facebook post by the South Johor Bahru District Police last Friday (July 4).

In photographs uploaded with the post, officers from the district can be seen assisting a Singaporean woman replace the rightmost tyre on the rear of her vehicle.

Amid their efforts, the woman places her hand to her chest and shoots the camera with an endearing, grateful look.

A separate, 51-second video post also shows the woman looking on anxiously, occasionally snapping pictures as at least four officers offer her assistance.

Describing the actions of these officers as "good examples", the post also praises the officers for taking "quick and sincere actions".

"The quick and sincere actions of the members on duty in helping change tires not only reflect the value of humanity, but also reinforces the positive image of [the Malaysian police] in the eyes of the community — regardless of borders," the post reads.

Stranger travels from JB to Singapore to return wallet

This isn't the first time our neighbours across the border have helped Singaporeans in times of need.

In 2023, Stomp contributor Yen Sim shared that a good Samaritan had left a note at her neighbour's door in July asking if the neighbour had lost his wallet in JB.

The stranger had also left their contact number so that the neighbour could retrieve the wallet.

"There is still hope left in this world," Sim reportedly said.

"My neighbour lost his wallet in JB and a local who was there picked it up and came all the way to leave a note at his gate.

"He won't realise it until the weekend because he only comes to his unit on weekends."

