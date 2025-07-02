Singaporean Grab rider who lives in JB villa reveals how he earns $6,000 a month

While a life of luxury may be out of reach for many in Singapore, this man has found a way to consistently make bank — and he's willing to share his secrets.

Grab rider Afiq Zayany claims that he earns around $4,000 to $6,000 a month, allowing him to live in a two-storey villa in Johor Bahru, according to a recent video on his YouTube account Ringgit & Dollars.

"You want proof? I'll give you proof," Afiq, a Singaporean, says in the video.

He says he earns around $200 a day in Singapore, according to a screenshot he took of the earnings for the first week of June in his Grab application.

The golf villa in Johor Bahru that he lives in costs about RM1.4 million (S$424,600), said Afiq in another YouTube video.

He says he starts at 7am and ends work at around 2pm, again showing proof of this on his phone.

"So that's around six to seven hours of work for $200," he said. "That's almost $30 per hour."

Sharing his "strategy", Afiq explained that he does 25 orders per week on average.

"I work every single day — don't take any days off, unless I need to," he said.

"Why would I want to take a day off when I have nothing to do?"

He said that this is "actually not that bad" because he gets to end his day around 2pm, so he doesn't feel tired.

He also explained that there are weeks where he takes multiple days off for leisure.

The nitty gritty

Afiq also showed how on his phone how he managed to earn $1,283.20 before incentives during a week in May.

He added that he is able to earn an additional $150 in incentives if he is able to hit 180 orders in that week.

Another key point he raised is the vehicle he uses — a Yamaha XMax scooter, adding that he spends about $460 a month on servicing loan and maintaining it.

"If you want to do Grab, get a good bike," he stressed. "It saves you on the maintenance cost and breakdown costs… also, make sure you maintain your bike."

Afiq pays around RM20 to RM25 (S$6 to S$7.50) per day for fuel.

"If you work like me, you'll definitely bring back $4,000," he said.

"All you have to do is just be consistent… average 25 orders per day, around six to seven hours a day."

How to earn well

Afiq explained the qualities a Grab rider should have in order to earn like him.

First, he stresses the importance of discipline.

"You need discipline in everything you do, even a Grab rider (needs it)," he said. "You need to wake up on time, you need to go to work on time."

You can set your own schedule and be your own boss, but being a boss isn't easy, he laughed.

"The flexibility is there, but do not misuse it. Use it to your advantage," he advised.

Consistency and being driven are important as well, Afiq said.

Goalsetting is a necessity, he said, adding that he sets himself a baseline for earnings each month.

"Anything above that, treat it like a bonus," he commented, adding that Grab riders will need to persevere through hot or rainy weather.

"I'm not bragging or what, I'm just really sharing my journey and showing you guys that it is possible to do it."

AsiaOne has reached out to him for more information.

