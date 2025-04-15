Singaporean households to receive $500 CDC vouchers from May 13

Singaporean households will receive $500 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers on May 13.

$250 can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other $250 will be eligible for use at participating supermarkets.

The vouchers will be valid till Dec 31 this year, the CDCs, Ministry of Finance and People's Association said in a joint press release on Tuesday (April 15).

A list of participating businesses can be found at go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers.

These CDC vouchers are part of the enhancements to the Assurance Package, which was announced in February by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025.

This is in addition to the $300 CDC vouchers that Singaporean households received from Jan 3 onwards.

Households will receive another $300 CDC vouchers next January, which will be valid till the end of 2026.

In the press release, the authorities also reminded the public to exercise caution when claiming CDC vouchers.

The public should not disclose bank log-in details, transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores to claim the CDC vouchers.

To redeem the vouchers on behalf of their household, one member can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with Singpass.

After claiming the vouchers, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg to his or her mobile phone number. The link can be shared with other household members for them to utilise the vouchers.

If members of public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

