Singaporean killed in Spain: Prosecution pursues murder charge against Mitchell Ong

Spanish prosecutors are pursuing a murder charge against Mitchell Ong, who is suspected of killing a Singaporean woman in Spain.

The body of 39-year-old Audrey Fang, who had been reported missing, was found with 30 stab wounds in a town 150km away from her hotel on April 10, 2024. Ong, who is also Singaporean, was arrested on April 16.

Appearing in Spanish court on Thursday (Feb 20), prosecutors and lawyers asked for Ong to be charged with murder, reported local publication La Verdad.

But the defence called for the case to be dismissed and asked for new proceedings, including an independent assessment of Ong's phone and a formal statement from the accused, who has remained silent after his arrest.

The lawyer representing Fang's family maintained that the facts constitute a crime of murder, which Ong allegedly committed "in a treacherous and cruel manner", reported La Verdad.

Ong allegedly drove Fang to a parking lot "far from civilisation and dark" at about 11pm on April 9. The car drove off about 45 minutes later, with the victim allegedly not on board.

Past news reports stated that Ong's limited-edition sneakers matched the footprints found at the crime scene, and that data collected from mobile phone operators showed that both Singaporeans were in the same area the day Fang died.

Ong was confirmed as a beneficiary of Fang's Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, La Verdad reported in June. She reportedly had up to $498,000 in her CPF accounts.

Fang's family previously told The Straits Times they had found letters of two investment-linked policies she had bought through Ong, who was working as an insurance agent with AIA, in 2015.

Two of Fang's close friends told the Spanish court in late June that the victim had been romantically interested in Ong and described them having an "on-and-off" relationship.

Ong appeared to be only keen to sell financial assets to Fang, the friends said.

