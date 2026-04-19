Singaporean lawyers abroad are part of next charter of our legal story: Edwin Tong

Singaporean lawyers based overseas have contributed to the city state's legal standing — as a jurisdiction of choice — and are a part of the next charter of its legal story, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

He was speaking to about 200 Singaporean law students, solicitors, barristers, and in-house counsel at the "Singapore Legal Day: The Next Charter" event in London on Friday (April 17).

Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, called the gathering "historic", noting that it was the first time that a version of the Singapore Day, the Singapore Legal Day, was being held.

The inaugural Singapore Day was held in New York in 2007. It is intended to keep Singaporeans based overseas engaged and connected by bringing them a slice of home and is a collaborative effort between the private, people and public sectors.

Tong said the choice to hold the inaugural Singapore Legal Day in London was due to the city having the largest concentration of Singapore law students and lawyers outside of the country, and it being the bicentennial year of the Second Charter of Justice — which introduced English common law to Singapore.

"We inherited it. We used it wholesale, but over the years, we have adapted it. We shaped it. We made it work for us in Singapore, uniquely Singaporean way," the minister added.

Turning to the next step, which he referred to as the next charter, Tong pointed out that apart from artificial intelligence altering the way law is practised, the erosion of rules-based international order, and legal framework revamps across Asia, Middle East and Latin America mean that Singapore cannot rest on its laurels even as a first-class legal system.

"What we need is a legal industry that continues to attract good work into Singapore.

"A profession where the brightest minds want to practice in Singapore, and where the talent is then in turn nurtured, developed, and able to succeed," he said.

Being part of Singapore's legal story

Tong also suggested to Singaporean lawyers practising overseas that they do not have to choose between being global and being Singaporean.

"You can be both," he said, adding that living and working abroad will expose them to different cultures, systems and ways of doing things which can, in turn, help shape who they are.

"The next charter must belong to all Singaporeans, wherever they may be, at home or abroad...We see all of you as part of Singapore, just that you are operating in a different space."

He added: "So, in that sense, you are all extensions of Singapore. You contribute to Singapore's standing every single day, even whilst you are abroad."

Tong welcomed Singaporean lawyers overseas to return home when they are ready to do so, highlighting the growing demand for legal services due to businesses and investments in Asia, including Southeast Asia.

The experience gained while working across different jurisdictions, handling complex cases, engaging international clients, will put returning lawyers in a strong position to take advantage of the growing opportunities, said Tong.

He encouraged them to stay connected and build networks.

"Because the next charter will not be written for us, unlike the past, where the Charter of Justice was given to us 200 years ago.

"But the next charter, will not. Instead, it will be shaped by all of us, how we adapt, how we support one another, and how we stay connected wherever we are," Tong added.

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