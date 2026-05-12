Singaporean loan sharks allegedly petrol-bomb Malaysia home, fire spreads to 3 houses

Singaporean loan sharks were allegedly the masterminds behind a blaze that scorched four homes in Bukit Indah, Malaysia, Iskandar Puteri MP Liew Chin Tong said in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 10).

Liew, who is also Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Finance, shared the loan sharks purportedly attacked a targeted home at Bukit Indah in Iskandar Puteri twice - the first took place last Friday, and the second a day later on Saturday.

Visiting the site on Sunday, Liew wrote that the attack was carried out by "Ah Long terrorists" utilising a petrol bomb.

"The mastermind behind the crime is believed to be the Ah Long Singaporean syndicate," he claimed.

"The petrol bomb is believed to be targeted at a house but the fire has spread to three neighbouring homes."

In photographs of the homes uploaded with his post, the fire appears to have caused significant damage to the garage of one of the homes, with the garage roof torched through.

Two cars and one bike parked in the garage were also completely burnt - the cars in particular only had their chassis remaining, with one even lacking its entire bonnet.

The house on the left also saw similar damage, with the garage roof similarly burnt through, leaving only scaffolding.

Visible through the gaps in the scorched metal gates, a car parked in the garage has also sustained significant damage due to the blaze, possibly only retaining its chassis like the others.

Liew stated that Bukit Indah police acted quickly to carry out investigations as soon as a report was lodged, also increasing patrol frequency in the area.

He further expressed support for the locals who stepped up safety measures, and added that welfare assistance will be provided to those affected.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com