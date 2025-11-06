Singaporean, 50, arrested at Singapore Cruise Centre for attempted drug smuggling; more drugs found at home

The Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia into Singapore on Oct 17 at the Singapore Cruise Centre.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 6), ICA said that a 50-year-old male Singaporean traveller was directed for enhanced screenings after anomalies were detected in the scanned images of his belongings.

One syringe suspected to be used for consumption of controlled drugs, one sachet containing a small amount of substance suspected to be controlled drugs and seven drug paraphernalia were detected.

The 50-year-old man was directed for a swab test and tested positive for methamphetamine. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The exhibits and suspect were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation where uncontrolled drugs, including five Erimin-5 tablets, three Ecstasy tablets, 3.78g of Ice, one vape device with attached vape pod, one vape pod and various drug-related paraphernalia were uncovered.

CNB officers subsequently escorted the suspect to his residential unit where 15.5g of Ice and drug-related paraphernalia was recovered.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

