Singaporean man, 62, dies after driving from Johor to Kuala Lumpur

A Singaporean man died of a heart attack on Monday (May 20) after an overnight drive to Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia's China Press reported that the 62-year-old drove a friend from Johor to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on the night of May 19.

He made his way home after dropping off his friend.

The 336km-long trip, which would take at least 3 hours and 15 mins, might have taken a toll on the man.

He was found dead at a petrol station near the airport around 4am on May 20.

A witness told the paper that the man had returned to the car after visiting the toilet when he started convulsing. Then, he became motionless.

Malaysian police confirmed the incident and the nationality of the deceased. According to the autopsy report, the man died of a heart attack.

