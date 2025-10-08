Singaporean man, 67, faints at top of Perak hill; piggybacked down by rescue personnel

An elderly Singaporean man was carried down after he climbed to the summit of Perak Cave Temple in Ipoh, Malaysia, after he briefly lost consciousness there on Sunday (Oct 5).

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post that they had received a call for assistance regarding a man who had fainted at the top of the limestone cave temple, which is also known as Gua Perak Tong.

It reportedly takes a climb of over 400 steps to reach the hilltop of the popular tourist attraction.

According to the post, the 67-year-old Singaporean was provided medical attention by healthcare professionals. He had regained consciousness and was assessed to be in a stable condition.

Rescue personnel climbed to the peak of Perak Cave Temple, which is about 200 meters above sea level, and determined that it would be most efficient to piggyback the man down the hill.

He was handed over to medical staff for further treatment after being carried to the foot of the hill.

