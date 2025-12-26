Singaporean man allegedly causes $1,400 in damage after vomiting in JB Airbnb

An Airbnb in Johor Bahru was allegedly left in a state of complete disarray after a Singaporean man vomited all over the property and caused damages amounting to $1,430.

Eva Er, the Airbnb owner, made a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 22) detailing the incident that happened the day prior.

Er said that the Singaporean man rented her unit for six days — from Dec 15 to Dec 21 — and looked younger than 30 years old, reported China Press.

The 32-year-old also noted that communication during check in was smooth and that he was polite when asking questions.

Nauseating smell of vomit, green stains

According to Er, the Singaporean man did not respond to repeated phone calls on the day he was supposed to check out.

She subsequently entered the unit with a security guard and a cleaner to check on the unit, and found him laying naked on the sofa.

"When I opened the door to my room, there was a strong smell of vomit, which made me feel nauseous," she said.

Photos attached to the post showed trails of green and brown vomit on the floor and bedsheets.

The man remained unresponsive despite multiple attempts to wake him up, said Er, who called the police after confirming that he was still breathing.

She also called for an ambulance, and he was subsequently taken to to a hospital.

The hospital later called her back, saying that the man blamed his nausea and vomiting episode on bak kut teh that he had eaten prior.

80% of Airbnb damaged

According to Er, 80 per cent of the Airbnb unit was damaged by the Singaporean.

While cleaning and disinfection is underway, Er said that she would need to replace all of the furniture apart from the TV and washing machine which were not affected.

Everything would cost around RM4,500 (S$1,430), she told China Press.

Accused of stealing money

In a separate Facebook post on Tuesday, she alleged that a friend of the Singaporean man accused her of stealing money.

He claimed that Er's cleaning staff had stolen $5,000 before she arrived at the unit, only leaving his passport.

In her video, Er emphasised that she only entered the room with the ambulance personnel, and that she had handed all of the man's belongings over to them.

She warned fellow Airbnb owners to "be careful", and said that operating an Airbnb requires a lot of patience especially when dealing with difficult customers.

"I put my heart and soul into every aspect of renting, buying, and decorating my guesthouses. I truly hope that every guest who stays here will take good care of my property," she said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Er for additional information.

