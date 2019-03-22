Singaporean man arrested after allegedly staging his own kidnapping in Vietnam

What began as an investigation into a kidnapping in February ended with the arrest of the supposed victim less than a month later.

The 30-year-old Singaporean was arrested on Wednesday (March 20) for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

The police said on Thursday that on Feb 27, at around 10.35pm, they received a report that a Singaporean man had been kidnapped in Vietnam.

The Straits Times understands that the report was filed by the man's family.

He told his relatives that he had been kidnapped, and requested that a sum of US$15,000 (S$20,200) be transferred to his bank account for his release. ST further understands that a sum of money was transferred to the account, but not the full amount.

Through investigations and with assistance from the Vietnamese police, the Singapore Police Force established that the man had not been kidnapped, and was in fact safe and well in Vietnam.

He is believed to have staged his own kidnapping so that his relatives would send money to him.

It was not immediately clear why he needed the money.

The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon his return to Singapore on Wednesday at around 12.05am.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and may also be fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.