Singaporean man arrested for engaging service of illegal sex worker in Taiwan

A Singaporean man on a business trip in Taiwan was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 30) afternoon during an anti-vice raid conducted by local police.

Upon receiving a report that workers at a beauty salon at Datong 1st Road in Kaohsiung were offering illegal sexual services, the police searched the premises of the salon and arrested seven people, reported United Daily News (UDN).

One of the customers caught is a 49-year-old Singaporean man surnamed Ho, said the police.

Ho was reportedly looking to "unwind" and had been recommended to the salon's services by a local. He was nabbed moments after finishing the act, according to UDN.

He was in a private room with a 42-year-old woman then.

The two other customers are Taiwanese men aged 49 and 63, while the three female Vietnamese workers arrested are aged between 40 and 53.

According to The Straits Times, the alleged operator, surnamed Lin, was acting as an agent for the women and would pocket half of the NT$1,800 (S$77) charged to customers as commission.

Lin was charged with obstructing moral decency, while the sex workers and customers were charged with violating social order.

ALSO READ: Singaporean woman deported from Australia for overstaying, illegal sex work

lim.kewei@asiaone.com