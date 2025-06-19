Singaporean arrested in Thailand over human trafficking and money laundering charges

A Singaporean man was arrested by the Thai immigration police at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (June 18) for his suspected involvement in cases of human trafficking and money laundering.

The man, identified as Dexter, had arrived in Thailand on a Singapore Airlines flight SQ 714 from Singapore, reported Thai media outlet Khaosod English.

Thai authorities had been informed that a foreign national wanted on charges related to prostitution and money laundering would be entering Thailand through the airport.

A video posted by Khaosod English showed about eight individuals from Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and immigration police approaching Dexter upon his arrival at the airport, before arresting and escorting him away.

The media outlet reported that Dexter faces multiple charges, including, conspiracy to procure, entice, or transport persons for immoral purposes, and promote and facilitate prostitution while receiving various forms of benefits.

He was transferred to Thai authorities under the Technology Crime Suppression Division for legal proceedings and further investigation.

According to Khaosod English, the CIB will provide more details in upcoming press briefings.

[[nid:719198]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com