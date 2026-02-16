Singaporean driver arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after vape pods found in bags of detergent powder

A Singaporean driver, 39, was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after e-vaporisers and e-vaporiser pods were discovered in his car.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 16), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the incident occurred on Feb 6.

While attempting to enter the country, the Singapore-registered car was directed for enhanced checks based on information received by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre.

During investigations, ICA officers uncovered a stash of two e-vaporisers and 210 e-vaporiser pods hidden in two packages labelled as detergent powder.

The driver was arrested and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing vapes into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both, for their first offence.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

