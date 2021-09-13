Singaporean man charged after allegedly pointing a knife at his wife and threatening to have friends rape her

A 31-year-old Singaporean man was in district court last Friday (Sept 10) for allegedly harassing his wife, and threatening to have him and his friends rape her, according to The Straits Times.

He is accused of two counts each of criminal intimidation, using criminal force on the woman and assault.

A gag order was issued and the man cannot be named, in order to protect the woman's identity.

In a statement made on Sept 9, the police said that they received a call from the wife at around 2pm on Oct 17 last year.

The lady on the phone mentioned her husband was threatening her with a knife and on Oct 24, he was arrested.

A day before the wife made that call, the husband had allegedly choked her and pushed her up against a bathroom wall in an Aljunied Crescent flat. The husband also intimidated his wife by threatening to rape her and mentioned he'd get his friends to do the same.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 1.

For using criminal force, the man could be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,500, or both.

He could also receive a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, for criminal intimidation.

ALSO READ: Man charged with rape and attempted rape of 2 drunk women, among other charges

amierul@asiaone.com