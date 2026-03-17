Singaporean man charged with harbouring women for prostitution

[UPDATE]

A 40-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (March 18) after he was deported from Thailand for his alleged involvement in operating vice syndicates.

Philip Ong Zhihe, 40, faces allegations of harbouring 10 women between April and October 2024, despite having reason to believe they had entered Singapore for the purposes of prostitution.

According to charge sheets, Ong had allegedly housed the woman at locations in Geylang and along Minbu Road in Balestier.

A gag order has been imposed to safeguard the identities of the women.

Ong’s case is scheduled to return to court on March 25.

In a statement released on Tuesday (March 17), the police said that through joint investigations with the Royal Thai Police, the man was located in Chonburi province and arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Feb 24.

He was subsequently deported to Singapore and arrested upon arrival on Tuesday.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department, he was one of 17 individuals arrested on Oct 21, 2024, during island-wide operations targeting vice and illegal drug activities.

He had previously been charged under the Women's Charter 1961 and released on bail, with his passport impounded.

However, he failed to attend a court mention on Dec 12, 2024, and an arrest warrant was issued, but investigations revealed that he had left Singapore illegally.

It was revealed that he was suspected of continuing to operate vice syndicates in Singapore while in Thailand.

On Feb 24, three women aged between 25 and 38 were arrested in the vicinity of River Valley Road and Geylang Lorong 32 for suspected involvement in vice-related offences.

Investigations against the three women are ongoing.

The man is scheduled to be charged in court on Wednesday with additional offences under the Women's Charter 1961 and Criminal Procedure Code 2010.

Under the Women's Charter, penalties for offences include imprisonment of up to seven years and fines of up to $100,000 for profiting from prostitution.

"The Singapore Police Force will continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to combat transnational crimes and will spare no effort to bring criminals to justice, including those operating beyond our borders," said Deputy Director of CID, Senior Assistant Commissioner Yeo Yee Chuan.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com