Singaporean man deported from Cambodia to be charged over alleged role in scam operations

A Singaporean man will be charged in court over his alleged involvement in overseas scam operations and money mule offences.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by police officers upon arrival in Singapore on Friday (April 10) following his deportation from Cambodia, said the police in a press release on the same day.

The man had allegedly been involved in overseas scam operations and money mule offences between May 2021 and March 2022, before leaving Singapore.

During that period, he purportedly abetted another person to open personal and corporate bank accounts to assist a scam syndicate to secure access to the bank's internet banking system by facilitating the sharing of login details, one-time passwords and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

According to the police, the bank accounts were used to receive illicit funds from scam activities.

The man was subsequently arrested by Cambodian authorities for his alleged involvement in an online scam syndicate in March this year and detained in Cambodia over immigration offences before being deported to Singapore.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with abetment by conspiracy to cheat, which carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

He will also be charged with abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material, which is punishable with up to two years' jail, a fine, or both, for a first-time offender.

The police added that they remain committed to working closely with international law enforcement partners to combat transnational scams and will spare no effort to bring criminals to justice.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public are reminded to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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