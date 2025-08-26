Singaporean man deported from Thailand arrested for allegedly hacking into NTUC, Zalora accounts

A 34-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with hacking into multiple e-commerce accounts to make fraudulent online purchases.

He was arrested on Monday (Aug 25) after being deported from Thailand.

Ong Jian Zhen was initially charged with cheating in October 2021 and skipped bail, failing to attend subsequent court hearings.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him in September 2022 as a result.

The police had received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised between July and November 2022, they said in a media release on Monday.

The compromised accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least $25,000. Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals to do this, the police added.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) worked with its foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace Ong's whereabouts.

He was eventually arrested by Thai authorities in October 2022 and jailed for drug-related and immigration offences.

On Jul 30 this year, he was released from prison in Thailand and held at the immigration detention centre before being deported to Singapore.

The Royal Thai Police assisted SPF to facilitate the deportation, and he was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday.

He will be charged with unauthorised access to computer material on Tuesday.

If found guilty, Ong may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

