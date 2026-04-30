Singaporean man found dead in Hong Kong flat after absence from work

A 48-year-old man, believed to be Singaporean, was found dead in his Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong apartment on Thursday (April 30).

The police said they were called to the scene shortly before noon and entered the unit to investigate, reported Hong Kong newspaper The Standard.

The deceased reportedly held a Hong Kong identity card and had a history of health issues.

A source said that the man had a prolonged absence from work and was found by his colleagues, who were concerned and went to his residence to check on him.

They alerted the authorities after making the discovery.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com