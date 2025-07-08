Singaporean man found following 15-hour disappearance, 2 days after wedding in Malaysia

A Singaporean man has been found after reportedly going missing on Monday (July 7), two days after his wedding in Selangor, Malaysia.

He was found by local police in Sungai Long, Kajang at around 8pm the same day, about 15 hours after his disappearance. The district is located about 22km south-east of Kuala Lumpur.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the man, identified as He Wenhui (transliteration), is a Singapore-based financial manager who got married on July 5.

On July 7, the 29-year-old had gone for a morning jog near a park close to his father-in-law's home in Sungai Long before becoming uncontactable.

At around 5.02am, he'd sent videos of himself to his wife, informing her that he would be home in ten minutes. However, by 5.17am, he could no longer be reached, reported Sin Chew.

He, who frequently visited his father-in-law's home and often took the family dog for morning runs, had gone out alone that day.

According to China Press, He's father-in-law, Wu Linggen (transliteration) said that He, who stands at 1.71m, was wearing a grey top and white shorts when he went out in the morning.

Prior to his discovery, a pair of red slippers believed to belong to He was spotted behind a gas station near the park where he reportedly went missing.

He's parents, who were on their way back to Singapore, had rushed back to Malaysia to help with the search upon receiving news of their son's disappearance.

The case was subsequently reported to the Malaysian police.

Wu noted that his son-in-law was in good physical and mental health when he was found near Kuala Lumpur and said that his daughter and son-in-law would be returning to Singapore the following day, reported China Press.

Wu declined to respond to reporters further as the case is under investigation. He also urged the public to respect their family's privacy and refrain from speculation.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Nazron Abdul Yusuf said that He had taken a ride-hailing taxi alone from the park to Kuala Lumpur for personal reasons, reported China Press.

"Preliminary investigations show that there is no criminal element involved in this case," Nazron stated.

[[nid:687372]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com