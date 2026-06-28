Singaporean man injured after car catches fire in crash near KL, 2 fellow Malaysian passengers burned to death

A 20-year-old Singaporean man escaped a major car crash near Kuala Lumpur with minor injuries, but two other passengers, both Malaysians, died.

The accident happened on June 27 at around 5.10am, reported Chinese publication Sin Chew Daily on June 27.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the BMW was travelling at high speed before the driver lost control and crashed into a road divider on the Dutu-Ulu Kelang Expressway.

The 22-year-old Malaysian driver, a student at the University of Queensland in Australia, and the 21-year-old front-seat passenger, who was a student at Sunway University, Selangor, were trapped in the vehicle and burned to death.

As their bodies were "severely burned", their identities had to be confirmed through DNA testing.

The Singaporean man, who was in the back seat, managed to escape the car before it caught fire and only suffered minor injuries to his hands and feet. He was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

In a Facebook post on June 27, the Kuala Lumpur fire department shared that they received an emergency call regarding the road accident.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the location of the incident.

Operations Commander PBK Mohd Fadzlil Jamaludin said when the rescue team arrived at the scene the car was already on fire.

The cause of the fire and accident are under investigation.

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melissateo@asiaone.com