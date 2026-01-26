Singaporean man loses $2,000 after wallet stolen at Batam market; pickpocket arrested

A Singaporean man's wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a Batam market.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Friday (Jan 23) in Pasar Jodoh on Batam island, reported Batam News Online.

The victim, identified as 73-year-old Lim Choon Hua, was shopping for fruit in the market when a man approached him from behind, touched his legs and claimed to be giving him a massage, reported Batam News Online.

As Lim bent over in shock, the man took his wallet from his trousers pocket.

In an Instagram video posted by Batam News Online that same day, Lim, dressed in a checkered shirt, black shorts and slippers, can be seen speaking to bystanders as he anxiously paced back and forth.

He pulled out what appeared to be his Singaporean passport and was heard saying in Malay: "My identity card is missing." Surrounding onlookers told him to make a police report, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Lim's wallet reportedly contained $1,700, 3.2 million IDR (S$244), three debit cards and his identity card.

A vendor told Indonesian media that Lim was alone at the market when he felt someone step forcefully on his foot.

After being momentarily distracted by someone stepping on him, Lim then discovered that his wallet had gone missing, reported Shin Min.

The vendor added that Lim was suspicious of a man and asked to check his pockets but did not find the wallet.

"The victim came to the police station to report lost documents, not pickpocketing," said first inspector Noval Adimas Ardianto, reported Batam News Online.

Barelang Police Chief Angkoloh said that the police had taken a statement from the man, adding he had chosen not to file a police report but only applied for a certificate of loss for his identity card and debit cards, reported Shin Min.

Pickpocket arrested

After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, local police identified the suspect as Badri Alexson (alias Edo), who was subsequently arrested at his boarding house on Saturday (Jan 24).

Badri confessed to his actions and admitted that he had committed about three similar acts, said first inspector Noval, adding that Badri was a repeat pickpocketing offender.

The police seized several pieces of evidence from Badri including Lim's wallet and identity card, money exchange receipts, the clothing and bag worn during the crime and a cell phone, reported Batam News Online.

Badri is currently being held at Lubuk Baja police station for further legal proceedings, reported the Indonesian publication.

