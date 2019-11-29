Singaporean man pleads guilty to punching wife at LRT station

A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after causing serious injuries to his ex-wife and breaching a Personal Protection Order (PPO) that was issued against him.
Brutal attack in public
According to media reports, the 35-year-old, who is self-employed, repeatedly punched his wife in front of their two children on 26 August 2018.
The couple and their two children were at Pending LRT station when the wife told the man she intended to go back to her mother's home.
Hearing this, the man immediately grabbed her hand and instructed her to return back to their matrimonial home.
When she resisted and refused to come home, the man in a fit of anger punched her face three times, until she fell unconscious.
Despite her condition, the man continued his attack by kicking her on the face and stomping her head twice.
Their two children, a six-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, started crying and begged the man to stop.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said during this time the woman's face "started to bleed and swell" and when she tried to call out for help, the man "covered her mouth by placing his hand over her mouth."
Soon after, members of the public stepped in to help the woman and immediately alerted the police.
The woman has sustained various injuries including a fracture of her jawbone, bruising over her arm and finger and bleeding on her skull. According to The Straits Times, the couple has since divorced. Re-offending despite protection order in 2013 DPP Kenneth Chua noted that the man had already been issued a Personal Protection Order (PPO) in July 2013 which forbids him from using any violence against his wife or children. He also added that the man had "inflicted gratuitous violence on his wife in a public place" in front of his children who were helplessly watching. In view of his offence, the prosecution has asked for at least 14 months' jail. Currently, the man has been offered a bail of $15,000. He is set to return to court for his sentence on January 21 next year. If convicted for causing grievous hurt, the man can be jailed for up to 10 years with a fine and caning.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.