Singaporean man pleads guilty to punching wife at LRT station

A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after causing serious injuries to his ex-wife and breaching a Personal Protection Order (PPO) that was issued against him.

Brutal attack in public

According to media reports, the 35-year-old, who is self-employed, repeatedly punched his wife in front of their two children on 26 August 2018.

The couple and their two children were at Pending LRT station when the wife told the man she intended to go back to her mother's home.

Hearing this, the man immediately grabbed her hand and instructed her to return back to their matrimonial home.

When she resisted and refused to come home, the man in a fit of anger punched her face three times, until she fell unconscious.

Despite her condition, the man continued his attack by kicking her on the face and stomping her head twice.

Their two children, a six-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, started crying and begged the man to stop.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said during this time the woman's face "started to bleed and swell" and when she tried to call out for help, the man "covered her mouth by placing his hand over her mouth."

Soon after, members of the public stepped in to help the woman and immediately alerted the police.