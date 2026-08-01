Singaporean reported uncontactable in Vietnam arrested over alleged link to etomidate vape syndicate

A Singaporean man who became uncontactable in Vietnam was reportedly arrested after Ho Chi Minh police launched an operation against a syndicate producing and trafficking etomidate-laced vapes.

Oh Jiang Fong was nabbed alongside Singaporean Melvin Tan Junjie and Malaysian Hoo Jia How on July 17, reported the Voice of Vietnam on Friday (July 31).

Tan and Hoo are accused of leading the drug syndicate, and Oh is alleged to have supplied an etomidate liquid used to fill empty vape pods.

In videos posted by various Vietnam news outlets, Oh is seen standing next to the pink-haired Hoo and turning his head away from cameras.

Ho Chi Minh police said they have questioned a total of 76 people and charged 65 suspects over the alleged drug ring. This includes four Singaporeans, according to media outlet Dan Tri.

Earlier on July 23, Oh's family and friends had made online appeals for information on his whereabouts, saying that he had gone missing after travelling to Vietnam.

The posts said Oh left Singapore on July 16, and that he was supposed to return two days later. The Singapore Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City said Oh had an entry record on July 17.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com