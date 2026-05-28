Singaporean motorcyclist dies after being flung off overpass in Causeway accident

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old Singaporean died in the early hours of May 27 after he was thrown off his motorcycle and an overpass in an accident on the Causeway.

The accident happened on Jalan Tambak Johor — which is the Malaysian side of the Causeway in Johor Bahru — at about 3.20am on May 27, said the Johor Bahru Police South District in a statement uploaded on Facebook that night.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, who was a nurse, was riding from the Bukit Chagar area of JB to the checkpoint at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

He entered the car lane by mistake before attempting to turn back, against the flow of traffic, the police said.

He is believed to have lost control and veered to the right-hand side of the road before colliding with a road barrier and skidding along a sharp bend, the police added.

As a result of the collision, he was thrown from his motorcycle and fell about 10m from an overpass, the statement read.

He was found on the lorry lane from Singapore to Malaysia with severe head injuries, as well as cuts and abrasions to various parts of his body, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

The man’s body was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the accident is being investigated.

In their statement, the police urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to provide a statement at its office or reach investigating officer Dayang Aziemah Awang Sabeli on 017-3064779.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.