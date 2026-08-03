Singaporean motorcyclist dies after crashing into rear of MPV in Johor

A 56-year-old Singaporean man died after a multi-vehicle collision involving an MPV and three motorcycles on Malaysia's North-South Expressway.

The crash occurred at around 2pm on Sunday (Aug 2) at the 44.6km mark of the expressway in the southbound direction near Kulai, Johor, reported The Star.

According to Kulai District police Chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee, the man was travelling southbound with two Malaysian motorcyclists, aged 39 and 57, when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the rear of an MPV.

The MPV, which was travelling in the right lane, was driven by a 32-year-old Singaporean woman, the police said.

"The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," the police chief said.

He added that a 39-year-old Malaysian rider suffered a fractured right thigh, while a 57-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital.

Footage of the aftermath circulating online show several motorcycles and an MPV involved in the collision.

Debris could be seen scattered across the road, while police vehicles and officers are seen at the scene.

At least two lanes were affected by the accident, with the traffic jam stretching more than 11km, according to Oriental Daily.

The case is under investigation, the police said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com