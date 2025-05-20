Singaporean nabbed for allegedly committing indecent acts against boy at Japan hot spring

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Japan after allegedly committing indecent acts against a teenage boy at a hot spring facility.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 14 at an onsen inn, a hot spring facility in Tagami Town between 4pm and 5pm, reported NTV.

The 55-year-old suspect, who was not named, is accused of inappropriately touching a boy, including his genitals, multiple times without consent, according to Niigata Nippo.

According to Kamo Police Station, a relative of the teenage boy had reported the outrage of modesty, and the suspect was arrested by the police at Niigata Station on May 16 at around 9.30pm.

The suspect was said to be on vacation in Japan at the time.

"I only put my hand on the left shoulder of the seated boy to get out of the bath," he reportedly told the police, denying the charges.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for additional information.

