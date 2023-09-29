Singaporean overseas says she likes nothing about Singapore, response divides viewers

We all have our gripes about Singapore from time to time, but this woman seems to have a bone to pick with life in our little red dot.

During a street interview by London-based content creator Brandon Elabor who goes by the username Brandondior1 on TikTok, the woman was asked what she thought was the best thing about Singapore.

Elabor does street interviews with people in London, asking them a wide variety of questions about their home country or pop culture.

Without batting an eyelid, the woman replied: "Nothing, I don't like my country," while shaking her head.

Continuing the interview, Elabor then asked her: "What's the worst thing about that country?"

"The people... the way they talk, and stuff like that," the woman remarked. "If you go there for a holiday it's fine, but if you grew up living there, don't do that."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@brandondior1/video/7283212803471641888[/embed]

The 26-second clip quickly attracted a barrage of comments from netizens, one who asked "why so many Singaporeans hate Singapore?"

There were also a slew of comments from both Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans remarking that they love the country.

AsiaOne has reached out to Elabor for further comment.

Woman realises how good Singapore is after a month in US and Canada

The woman in Elabor's video might prefer life abroad, but another Singaporean woman begs to differ.

In July, Sophieonggg posted a TikTok video documenting some of the more unpleasant experiences she had while travelling in the US and Canada for a month.

Some grievances she had included encountering drunkards and drug addicts on the streets as well as dirty toilets.

Although she appreciated the experiences she had while overseas, the woman wrote: "Singapore will always be my home and I should appreciate it more."

In the latest World Happiness Report released by the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Solutions Network earlier this year, Singapore was ranked the happiest country in Asia.

In a league table of 137 countries, Singapore was ranked 25th in the world – up two places from last year.

The report looks at six factors to work out how happy people are from a given country including social support, healthy life expectancy and freedom to make life choices.

claudiatan@asiaone.com