Singaporean passengers and crew of Scoot flight to fly home on Sunday after quarantine in Hangzhou

The Singaporean passengers and crew of Scoot flight TR 188 are scheduled to return home on Sunday (Jan 26) night, after spending more than a day being quarantined in Hangzhou, China.

The Straits Times understands that Scoot flight TR 5001 left Changi Airport at about noon and should arrive in Hangzhou before 5pm.

It will return with the nine Singaporean passengers, including a four-year-old boy, and 11 Scoot staff.

It is understood that the plane will be leaving Hangzhou in the evening and land in Singapore after 10pm, at the earliest.

The return flight is expected to take about five to six hours.

After TR 188 landed on Friday (Jan 25) in Hangzhou, a male passenger was taken for further blood tests.

All 314 passengers on the flight were isolated at Hangzhou International Airport.

On Saturday, Scoot said that due to the temporary suspension of all public transport networks in China's Hubei province, the carrier had cancelled all flights between Singapore and Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, from Jan 23 to Feb 2.

Those who had booked these cancelled flights were given the option to re-route their flight to other destinations within China, Macau or Hong Kong, or get a full refund.