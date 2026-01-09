Singaporean man, 29, rescued after being stranded on Taiwan mountain without hiking gear

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was rescued on Wednesday (7 Jan) after losing his hiking equipment and becoming stranded on a snow-covered mountain in Taiwan.

The man, identified only as Lin, was climbing the 3,524m-high Pintian Mountain alone when his hiking gear fell into a valley at around 8pm on Tuesday, reported Taiwan news outlet SET News.

Despite harsh weather conditions and losing much of his equipment, Lin was able to call for help using a low-orbit satellite communication device, which allowed him to send an emergency signal, reported FTV News.

The device also enabled rescuers to quickly pinpoint Lin's location, prompting the local fire department to dispatch five vehicles and 10 personnel. He was subsequently located and airlifted at around 12.30am.

When rescued, Lin reportedly suffered abrasions on his limbs and was weak but conscious.

Rescuers descended him by helicopter to a nearby park, where he was later transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Local authorities reminded the public to hike with a companion whenever possible and advised hikers to adhere to their originally planned route and schedule, as well as to carry satellite communication equipment.

