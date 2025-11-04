Singaporean returns to Johor home to discover break-in, car rims stolen

A Singaporean man living in Johor Bahru returned home to find his car rims missing, estimating a loss of about RM400 (S$124).

The 49-year-old man's house in Skudai was broken into on Oct 29, reported China Press.

He had reportedly left his two 15-inch rims in the garage and discovered they were missing when he returned home at about 10.30pm the next day.

He filed a police report on Oct 31.

According to video of surveillance footage uploaded online, the perpetrator, wearing a helmet, can be seen leaving the man's house holding two car rims. The video has since been removed.

On Nov 1, Malaysia police confirmed that a burglary had occurred and stated that no suspects have been arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.

