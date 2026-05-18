Singaporean climber taken to hospital after falling from height at Taiwan's Dragon Caves

A 25-year-old Singaporean man was taken to hospital after falling from a height while rock climbing in Taiwan on Saturday (May 16).

The incident occurred at Longdong (Dragon Caves) in Gongliao District, when the man lost his footing and fell from a slope about 10 metres high, reported Taiwanese news outlet SETN.

Longdong, also known as Dragon Caves, is best known as a rock climbing and outdoor adventure hotspot on Taiwan's northeast coast.

The New Taipei City Fire Department was alerted about the incident at around 11.20 am, and rescue personnel later stretchered the man to safety in a relay operation that took about two hours due to the challenging rocky terrain, according to The Straits Times.

The man reportedly sustained injuries to his head and hand but was conscious when rescuers reached him. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

Local media noted that the man had been identified as James, though his surname was not provided.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

In a video shared on Facebook the same day, a group of rescue personnel is seen navigating the terrain while conducting a recovery operation at the scene.

The incident has once again raised concerns over climbing safety at Longdong, following another case two days earlier when a 44-year-old Taiwanese woman reportedly fell to her death at the same location.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com