Singaporean says pickpockets stole $1,700 and credit cards from her at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine

A Singaporean tourist lost $1,700 in cash and three credit cards when she fell victim to pickpockets while on holiday in Bangkok earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Sept 3 at 11.50am at the Erawan Shrine near CentralWorld shopping mall – a tourist hotspot known for its four-faced Buddha statue.

The tourist, identified as Elisie Fung, told Thai media that she was pickpocketed while paying respects at the Erawan Shrine, and lodged a police report immediately.

The Lumpini Police Station chief said police checked security cameras at the area and saw three suspects allegedly committing the crime.

Two of the suspected culprits arrested were Vietnamese: a man, Nguy Van Cong, 42, and a woman, Do Thi Kim Hoa, 55.

A third suspect, 32-year-old man, Pueng Min Hai, is still on the run.

The Nation reported that the woman was arrested at a hotel, while the man was arrested at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi province.

They both have denied the allegations.

A video shows how the three alleged pickpockets worked in cahoots, with one female suspect reaching into the handbag of the victim, while the other two tailed closely.

The victim's handbag was slung on a pram she was pushing.

