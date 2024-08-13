Singaporean slams motorists over 'disrespectful' flag display on side mirrors

A Singaporean is calling out car owners who wrap the Singapore flag around their vehicle's side mirror to celebrate National Day.

Stomp contributor Francis said they are doing it for all the wrong reasons.

"I doubt this is about patriotism," opined the Stomp contributor.

"I love my country, and I love my car too. So I will not do anything that makes my country, or my car, look stupid."

Sharing photo of a car with a flag-wrapped side mirror taken on Aug 7, he said: "When you use the flag, especially a worn-out and dirty flag like the one in the photo, to wrap around your car's side mirrors, your intention is not really to be patriotic but to protect your car side mirrors from scratches.

"Motorists can wrap their car side mirrors any time with other labels to protect their side mirrors, why choose the Singapore flag on the pretext of National Day?

"Using the national flag to wrap around the side mirror intended to be dirtied is disrespectful. The image of the national flag should not be used on accessories that are intended to be dirtied such as car side mirrors."

According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the national flag should not be used as a daily household item such as a tablecloth, doormat or towel, which could dirty and damage the flag.

[[nid:697076]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.