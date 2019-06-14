Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker

Fresh off his big win at the local short-film competition ciNE65 Movie Makers Awards (MMA), young filmmaker Jastine Tan has his sights set on Hollywood.

The 21-year-old Temasek Polytechnic graduate said: "The dream for every filmmaker is Hollywood. No matter what it is, it's Hollywood."

But if you think he's going there just to be another cog in the Tinseltown movie-making machine, you best think again.

Tan is heading there on a mission, armed with his ambition and verve and emboldened by others who have travelled a similar path.

He added: "I want to tell unique stories from me and unique stories from Singapore instead of the cookie-cutter films. Filmmaking is becoming a more open industry because you see YouTube short-film makers getting big feature-film deals.

Jastine Tan snagged the ciNE65 Movie Makers Awards and Overall Best Film (Student). PHOTO: AsiaOne

"Like the director of Shazam - he was a YouTube short-film maker and he made it big that way."

So what Singapore stories does this up-and-coming director think have a chance to make it to the Hollywood silver screen?

"I think that Singapore has a wealth of stories to tell. Not just about the HDB (Housing Development Board flats), but we have many folklore stories that we have never seen on film before.

"Such as the story about Bukit Merah - with the swordfish - and Sisters' Islands. Even the China film industry is targeting (folktales) because they want to make a big spectacle and there's a wealth of stories to tell," he explained.

WES ANDERSON 'HELPED' HIM MORE THAN ONCE

Combining a uniquely Singaporean story with the Hollywood vision shouldn't prove to be too much of a challenge for this filmmaker.

After all, his award-winning submission in ciNE65 was a Wes Anderson-inspired short film titled My Homeland: A Photography Project by Grandpa Chen.

The film clinched the top prize ciNE65 Movie Makers Award, netting him a feature-film deal with mm2 Entertainment, as well as the Overall Best Film Award in the student category.

The familiar cinematography is no coincidence at all as Tan is unabashedly a Wes Anderson fan.

He said: "I find that Anderson's films are very eccentric and very inspired because he uses film as a medium not just to tell a story. He makes every frame a painting.

"It's something that's very unique and I love that he utilises every frame, every technique and every acting capability to the best of his ability."

Fun fact: Wes Anderson not only helped him score a big win at the ciNE65 awards ceremony last night (June 13), he also got Tan into Temasek Polytechnic.