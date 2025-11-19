What healthcare actually looks like: Netizens praise student for volunteering as 'night watcher' in Sengkang General Hospital

A 19-year-old Singaporean student has been praised online for volunteering at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 17), SKH wrote: "Most students spend their nights studying or sleeping. Justin Tan spends his volunteering at SKH from 9pm to 6am."

Justin has been volunteering as a 'night watcher' at the hospital since 2023, the post said.

SKH wrote: "'Medical dramas got me interested initially, but I wanted to see what healthcare actually looks like,' said Justin. So he signed up to be a 'night watcher' — helping nurses with patient care, running lab samples, and keeping an eye on patient safety during the quiet hours."

As a 'night watcher', Justin typically assists with basic patient care including delivering lab samples and monitoring patient safety at night.

According to the hospital's website, it also involves supporting nurses and patients, especially those at risk of falling and creating a conducive environment for resting.

Aside from the medical procedures, Justin told SKH that he's motivated by "the smaller moments — comforting confused dementia patients, watching how the night team works together when things get tough."

He also reflected on one of his memorable experiences with a patient, known as Madam Tan, whom he cared for over several weeks.

"Even with limited resources, seeing how committed everyone was to her dignity — that's what healthcare really is," said Justin.

Many netizens commended him for his efforts, while some were concerned about his health.

One netizen wrote: "Kudos. Goes a long way for you, Justin, and for your future. Thanks for doing such a great and meaningful service."

"Golden heart boy but must take care of your health. Sleep is important at night, not in the daytime," wrote another.

AsiaOne has reached out to SKH for more information.

